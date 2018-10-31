L.A. Film Festival to shut down after 18 years as Film Independent shifts focus to more targeted events

Film Independent has announced that it will discontinue the L.A. Film Festival after 18 years. Instead the L.A.-based arts organization will shift resources onto more year-round events, including several that traditionally occurred during the festival.
The surprise announcement landed via a press release on Wednesday, a little over a month after the completion of this year’s festival. That event, which concluded Sept. 28, was the first to occupy a fall calendar slot after a longtime home in the summer. The shift put the event into more direct competition with other festivals in an already crowded fall space, including the established AFI Fest in Los Angeles.
The calendar move only underlined for many in the film community how the LAFF had long struggled to establish a clear identity and its difficulty finding the treasured mix of splashy premieres, glamourous celebrities and the discovery of fresh, unknown talent.
“While we are very proud of what we’ve accomplished with the LA Film Festival over the past eighteen years, the truth is that it has struggled to thrive, and the time has come for us to try something new,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, in a statement. “We remain committed to serving filmmakers and film audiences across Los Angeles.”
“We took a hard look at the healthy growth of Film Independent’s year-round programs and events … . In the end, we concluded that the organization should explore a more nimble, sustainable form of exhibiting and celebrating independent film artists year round,” said Mary Sweeney, chair of the Film Independent board of directors, in a statement.
Film Independent will announce a number of new initiatives in the coming months. Among those that are continuing are the VR and immersive storytelling showcase known as The Portal, an ongoing event around inclusion in the film financing program known as Fast Track, and an initiative for high school students known as Future Filmmakers.
The organization will also continue such programs as the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the Film Independent Presents events series curated by Elvis Mitchell, and the mentorship programs Global Media Makers and Project Involve. The group’s ongoing Filmmaker Labs and events Film Independent Forum and Directors Close-Up will continue as well.
Film Independent declined a request for additional comment.