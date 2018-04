Four Marvel(ous) women reflect on women in the MCU on the eve of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

She cites Mickey Rourke, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle as other examples. "And bringing [Anthony] Mackie on to do Falcon, having come off a really solid independent film career," she continued. "I think that's been career-changing for all of us. It takes you out of the box or whatever pigeonhole you've been placed into and gives you so many more possibilities to make films that probably would never see the light of day. That's the gift that being 'bankable,' in quotes, gives you."