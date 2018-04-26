Four Marvel(ous) women reflect on women in the MCU on the eve of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The evolution of females in the MCU from supporting characters to the forefront of the films has certainly served "Black Panther" breakout Gurira, known for her fan favorite role as warrior woman Michonne on AMC's "The Walking Dead" and one of the newest members of the MCU. The actress, who admits she knew "very little" about Marvel before taking on the role of Okoye, was ready to collaborate with Coogler but found he already had a clear and progressive vision of how he wanted to bring the character to life.