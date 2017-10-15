Indie Focus: Families and histories with 'The Meyerowitz Stories,' 'Professor Marston' and 'Faces Places'

Anyone reading this newsletter is likely already well-informed of the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault surrounding disgraced producer and former studio chief Harvey Weinstein. My colleagues Josh Rottenberg and Amy Kaufman wrote a stellar pair of articles this week about the scandal, which captured the dilemma for Hollywood of what to do next and how to move into a future where such people and actions no longer are accepted or enabled.

When the world feels out of control, with one day of anxiety-inducing news after the next, it may seem like horror movies are the last thing one might need. In fact, as our Sunday Calendar package on the state of modern horror puts forward, anxious times call for anxious movies.

Justin Chang takes a look at how the success of movies like “Get Out” and “It” signal how horror has been revitalized in the era of Donald Trump. As he put it, “We crave the comfort of the familiar and reject the possibility of the unknown. In life, as in art, we get the horrors we deserve.”

Jen Yamato looked at the ways in which horror can be seen as a storytelling language all its own, talking to a stellar lineup of filmmakers John Carpenter, Mike Flanagan, Mick Garris, Coralie Fargeat, Stuart Gordon, Don Coscarelli, Roxanne Benjamin, Neil Marshall, Ti West and Dario Argento on how they learned to speak it.

Kenneth Turan wrote about his falling out with horror films, how he can’t watch them anymore because “on the most basic level, the horror on the screen feels real to me. I can’t get to the place where it’s all aestheticized into an art object. That’s not one of my options. I can’t get past the surface horrors — they scare me too much in the middle of the night, and I don’t enjoy the sensation.”

And I spoke to Guillermo del Toro specifically about the similarities and differences of working with horror in movies, television and books. “What I find really interesting as a storyteller is that each of those mediums informs the other,” he said.

Atsushi Nishijima Ben Stiller, left, and Adam Sandler appear in a scene from "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)." Ben Stiller, left, and Adam Sandler appear in a scene from "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)." (Atsushi Nishijima)

‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’

The latest from writer-director Noah Baumbach — a filmmaker who is an acknowledged favorite around these parts — “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” finds him bringing together Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson and Elizabeth Marvel in a serio-comic story of a family learning to get along.

In his review of the film, Kenneth Turan called the movie “funny, moving and psychologically complex” before adding that it “feels very much from the heart. It has an unexpected maturity and warmth, a compassion that seems to reflect Baumbach’s desire to dig as deeply as he can into the myriad conundrums of family life. And, as noted, it is often quite funny.”

I spoke to Baumbach, Sandler, Stiller and Hoffman about their seeming dream-team collaboration. As Sandler said of his hard work and dedication toward his own deeply felt, emotionally open performance, “knowing what it meant to Noah and how deeply it affected me reading it and my fellow actors, I just knew it was a special moment.”

At the New York Times, Glenn Kenny noted, “With this film, Mr. Baumbach has achieved a near-perfect balance between engagement and discomfort. In ‘The Squid and the Whale’ and ‘Margot at the Wedding,’ something drove him to depict family squabbles with a candor that approached cruelty. … As boisterous and edgy as ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ gets, it is a more mellow film, and to my eyes and ears all the better for it.”

At Vulture, Emily Yoshida added, “ ‘Meyerowitz’ is not afraid to let its characters hug and learn, and the film ends on a note that is almost radically hopeful after all the vitriol and baggage we’ve seen up until then. And yes, this unhappy movie family ends on a kind of elliptical, life-goes-on note that so many unhappy movie families have ended on before. But what a lovely note that is.

Claire Folger / Annapurna Pictures From left: Rebecca Hall stars as Elizabeth Marston, Luke Evans as Dr. William Marston and Bella Heathcote as Olive Byrne in "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women," an Annapurna Pictures release. From left: Rebecca Hall stars as Elizabeth Marston, Luke Evans as Dr. William Marston and Bella Heathcote as Olive Byrne in "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women," an Annapurna Pictures release. (Claire Folger / Annapurna Pictures)

‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’

Written and directed by Angela Robinson, “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” tells the origin story of the character of Wonder Woman. The film explores the complex relationship between William Moulton Marston, Elizabeth Marston and Olive Byrne, as played with Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, respectively.

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang noted that between the three leads, “The erotic tension is literally off the charts. … So, too, is the on-screen chemistry.”

He added: “The spirited, populist appeal of Wonder Woman is partly what allowed her to remain such a playful paradox: a pinup and a pioneer, an object of desire and an avatar of empowerment wrapped up (so to speak) in one. In similar fashion, ‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’ embraces its own contradictions.”