Quirky comedy 'I Love You Both' tests bond of unusually close siblings

Although “I Love You Both” never quite pays off on its provocative set-up, it proves to be a funny and endearingly quirky comedy about siblings, love and loyalty.
Krystal and Donny (real-life siblings and co-writers Kristin and Doug Archibald; Doug directed) are 28-year-old twins who live together in a small, offbeat Los Angeles house and spend their free time as a kind of symbiotic couple. If they seem to exist for and about each other, it’s in a way that’s more cozy than creepy.
Enter Andy (Lucas Neff), a cute, easygoing art teacher Krystal and Donny befriend who seemingly has an eye for each sibling. Over the course of several one-on-one dates with Andy, brother and sister find themselves romantically drawn to the charismatic guy, despite his mixed signals. That is, until the trio takes a road trip that defines Andy’s true intentions, tests the siblings’ allegiance, and makes Krystal and Donny rethink their codependent lifestyle.
The Archibalds’ deadpan turns and eccentric humor set a uniquely amusing tone, even if the story stays more chaste and elliptical than one might expect — or hope.
Enjoyably off-kilter supporting characters — the twins’ obtuse mother (Charlene Archibald, the filmmakers’ actual mom), Krystal’s nutty co-workers (Artemis Pebdani, Angela Trimbur) and self-absorbed ex-boyfriend (Justin Michael Terry), and musician Donnie’s fishy manager (David Pantsari) — add to the fun.
-------------
‘I Love You Both’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica; also on VOD
