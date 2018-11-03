Misty Copeland is on a mission to bring ballet to mass audiences with Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

For her role in Disney’s “Nutcracker,” Copeland was afforded some creative control and chose to work with the London Royal Ballet’s artist-in-residence Liam Scarlett. “I had worked with him before, so it was nice to have someone that I was familiar with and knew my body and how I moved — [someone who] could ... say to the director, ‘This angle is better for a dancer’s line,’” Copeland said. Together, they spent many hours in a dance studio creating movement for the film — although much of what made the final cut was actually improvised on set.