One of Disneyland’s original rides plans to remove racist tropes

Disneyland is set to to update one of its oldest rides to correct racist tropes about Indigenous people.

Peter Pan’s Flight, one of the original theme park attractions when Disneyland opened in Anaheim in 1955, will update Tiger Lily and her tribe in the ride, which has come under scrutiny for its racist portrayal of Native American characters.

An updated Never Land Tribe scene recently was unveiled at the company’s Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and the company said riders can expect to see those revisions at all its locations globally. The company did not provide a timeline.

“Imagineers have a longstanding history of making updates and enhancements to attractions and experiences so they remain fresh and relevant,” Disney officials said in an emailed statement.

James Matthew Barrie, who wrote the play “Peter Pan” and then the novel “Peter and Wendy” in the early 20th century, used racist terms like “redskins” and “savages” to describe Native American tribes, and this imagery carried over into the 1953 adaption of his work in Disney’s animated film “Peter Pan,” with musical numbers like “What Makes the Red Man Red?” In 2015, Disney was accused of whitewashing Tiger Lily by having Rooney Mara, a white woman, portray the Native American princess in “Pan.”

Disney has posted an advisory about the 1953 film on its website noting, “The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.” Its 2023 live-action film “Peter Pan & Wendy” attempted to flesh out Tiger Lily’s narrative arc by giving her character more speaking lines and hiring Indigenous actress Yara Shahidi to play the part.

Before last week’s update at Walt Disney World, Tiger Lily and her tribe were depicted sitting around a fire with crossed arms while others drummed. The tribesmen have exaggerated features like broad noses and large feathered headdresses. The updated figures show Tiger Lily and her grandmother dancing around the fire and men drumming in the background.

Disney did not respond when asked if it had consulted Indigenous tribes on the change.

“We consider ourselves constant learners and as we identify ways that can make our attractions and experiences more authentic and relatable, and our stories connect more deeply to our guests, we make thoughtful changes,” Disney officials continued in their statement to The Times.

Not everyone was happy with the changes Disney was making to the classic ride.

“Go woke go broke,” one user on Facebook commented on news of the changes.

But others were happy to see the company updating portrayals they considered stereotypical and harmful.

“Drum circle and dancers, I love it. Someone put a lot of thought into the update rather than just removing it,” commented another.