Guillermo del Toro's dark, innocent and mystical imagination propels his films

"The Shape of Water" is the refinement of that quest, a crucible of menace and cruelty that is transformed by the love of two misfits, one of this world, the other an exotic manifestation of another. It is in the subconscious — the flight of imagination — where Del Toro likes to play, notably in "Pan's Labyrinth," the story of a girl who escapes war and loss through her own fairy tale, and "The Devil's Backbone," about what lurks in the whispers and darkness at a boarding school.