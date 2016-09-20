Russell Crowe and Matt Damon to honor Ridley Scott at American Cinematheque gala

A bevy of Hollywood stars will be on hand to honor director Ridley Scott on Oct. 14 when the legendary director becomes the 30th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

Actors from some of Scott’s most storied films will share tributes to the director, including Sigourney Weaver (“Alien”) and Kristen Wiig (“The Martian”), as well as Noomi Rapace and Katherine Waterston, who both star in Scott’s 2017 effort “Alien: Covenant.”

American Cinematheque has honored a filmmaker each year since 1986, with the aim of celebrating an individual committed to making a significant contribution to the world of film.

“To state it simply, Ridley Scott is one of the greatest directors in the history of the motion picture,” Rick Nicita, American Cinematheque chairman said in a statement announcing the participants in this year’s ceremony. “In a business where careers burn brightly and then flame out, the pure longevity of his permanent residence in the very top tier of directors is astonishing.”

Hosting the evening is frequent Scott collaborator Russell Crowe, who has appeared in five films for the director, including Academy Award-winning best picture “Gladiator.”

Matt Damon, who starred in Scott’s Oscar-nominated “The Martian,” will be responsible for presenting the award itself.

Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, will also be honored at the ceremony. Kroll will receive the Sid Grauman Award for her contributions to the industry. Bradley Cooper will present the award.

The American Cinematheque’s annual benefit gala will be held at the Beverly Hilton.

