Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' and other riches from Venice enthrall the Toronto International Film Festival

Moment by liquid moment, “Roma” is an achievement of such sublimity that I was surprised to find myself wrestling with it, at times even resisting its pull. There is something both awe-inspiring and distancing about the perfectionism of Cuarón’s visual design, the sense of calculation that seems to underpin even (or especially) his most breathtaking moments. There are scenes when you could almost swear Cuarón was directing not just, say, the throngs of young men at an outdoor martial-arts demonstration, but also the sun and the shadows, the waves of the ocean itself. Is this the work of a technician or an artist? A manipulation or a miracle? “Roma,” a movie and a neighborhood I look forward to revisiting, suggests there may be less of a difference than we think.