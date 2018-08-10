California Sounds: Dntel explores the hate in his heart, Anna St. Louis teases her debut album and Jerry Paper duets with Weyes Blood

At the center is the erstwhile Paper’s vocal delivery, which arrives with the confidence of a British crooners such as Gavin Friday, Scott Walker and Bryan Ferry. Which is to say, he puts it out there front and center, even if he misses the occasional note on “Grey Area.” Backing him is the L.A.-based artist Natalie Mering, who makes music as Weyes Blood. Best known for her vocal collaborations on recordings by Father John Misty, Ariel Pink, Perfume Genius and Drugdealer (as well as three excellent studio albums), she adds oohs and ahhs that suggest cocktail jazz. “Like a Baby” comes out Oct. 12.