What if you never saw Tom Petty live? Watch him burn up Super Bowl halftime in 2008

When a revered artist such as Tom Petty dies, there's always that inevitable pang of regret that sets in among fans when they realize that they'll never see the artist perform again — or, for those who never saw the performer in concert, that they never will get the chance.

For both camps mourning the loss of Petty, YouTube is tremendous, but one performance that stands out as particularly worth revisiting is Petty and the Heartbreakers' Super Bowl halftime show in 2008. A four-song medley only scratched the surface of his band's enormous catalog of hits. Watch the video here and you may be struck, much like our reporter who saw Petty storm the Hollywood Bowl just two weeks ago with an evening loaded end to end with indelible songs.

The Tom Petty road show may have ended, but so many go on.