‘House lights up’: Justin Timberlake briefly stops Texas show to aid fan

Justin Timberlake paused one of his Forget Tomorrow world tour concert stops in Texas when a fan appeared in need of help.

Justin Timberlake briefly stopped people from rocking their bodies to help a fan in distress at a Saturday concert.

As he sang “Cry Me a River,” Timberlake urgently pointed toward the crowd inside Austin, Texas’ Moody Center — one of the stops on his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

“House lights up,” the 43-year-old singer said in a video shared to TikTok. “Sorry, everybody. One second, one second. We need some assistance right here, about five rows back.”

It’s unclear what emergency the fan was experiencing, but they signaled they were OK when asked by Timberlake.

“No problem,” the NSYNC alum replied, raising a thumb as the venue filled with cheers. “OK, we’re OK.”

In another angle from the concert shared by TMZ, a fan could be heard yelling, “That’s why I love him,” after Timberlake paused the show.

TMZ, citing unnamed witnesses, reported that venue staff tended to the fan, who later returned to finish watching the concert. No paramedics were called, according to reports.

Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow world tour on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. It is set to end on Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Mo.

The “Suit & Tie” singer announced the tour — which followed the release of his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was” — in January. It is his first in five years since the 13-month Man of the Woods tour in 2019.