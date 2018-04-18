A photographic look at Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar

Their names are inked in history books and on the walls of hallowed concert halls as winners of American music’s most esteemed award, the Pulitzer Prize for music: Aaron Copland, George Crumb, John Luther Adams, Ornette Coleman, Caroline Shaw and dozens more.

Add to that list the man nicknamed Kung Fu Kenny.

In news that caught many off guard, celebrated Compton-born rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer on Monday for his work on his 2017 album “Damn.” With the announcement, the committee praised Lamar’s album as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Translation: It’s an amazing album that documents South L.A. black life with wildly accomplished beats and verses.

(Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar, left, and Schoolboy Q perform during the first day of the Rock the Bells Festival at the San Bernardino Nos Events Center on Aug. 18, 2012.

(Roger Kisby / Getty Images)

Jay Rock, from left, Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul of Black Hippy are shown backstage at Fader Fort during SXSW on March 16, 2012 in Austin, Texas.

(Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Fader Fort presented by Converse on March 16, 2012 in Austin, Texas.

(John Shearer / WireImage)

Kendrick Lamar performs during Day 1 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2012 in Indio, Calif.

(Neilson Barnard / WireImage)

Kendrick Lamar poses backstage before his performance for HTC One Presents Social Sounds On VEVO at Santos Party House on June 4, 2012 in New York City.

(Gail Oskin / Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar makes an announcement over the public address system while visiting students with the Get Schooled victory tour at Mt. Pleasant High School on May 10, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island.

(David Becker / WireImage)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during "Ditch Fridays" at the Palms Pool & Bungalows at The Palms Casino Resort on Aug. 30, 2013 in Las Vegas.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2014.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar plays at the Made in America festival at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2014.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Made in America festival at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2014.

(Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs as part of the Real Show concert held at the Forum on Nov. 8, 2015.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Nike Air + Style combo concert and snowboarding event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Feb. 21, 2015.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs during the BET Experience at Staples Center in Los Angeles on June 27, 2015.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar's "Kunta's Groove Session" tour at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2015.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016.

(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Kendrick Lamar performs at FYF Fest at Exposition Park on Aug. 27, 2016.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Jonathan Virula, 7, of Bellflower gets an autograph from Kendrick Lamar at a store signing on April 20, 2017 in Compton.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Kendrick Lamar takes the stage at L.A. Live during the NBA All-Stars weekend road show concert on Feb. 16 in downtown Los Angeles.