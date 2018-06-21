Smokin' Grooves, BET Experience offer varying ambitions for R&B, rap fans

There are some great bookings here. Mai is having a major breakout, Kamaiyah is one of the more exciting rap voices to emerge in recent years, Hussle put out one of the finest rap albums of 2018, and new works from Taylor and Nas are part of the string of June releases Kanye West has overseen, and fans will be eager to see those tracks performed. But nothing about this year’s BETX feels cohesive or offers any particular narrative at a time when R&B and hip-hop have permeated so much of the culture. Not surprisingly, none of the shows has sold out.