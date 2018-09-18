'Big Jay' McNeely, whose honking tenor saxophone style helped turn R&B into rock 'n' roll, has died

“I came on screaming,” Big Jay McNeely told longtime chronicler Jonny Whiteside in 2016. “I’d start walking the tables, lay down on the floor. I’d bring in my own black lights, put on a pair of white gloves and have them kill the lights — all you could see were my hands. I saw an exotic dancer at an after-hours club, she had fluorescent paint on her body, so I decided to use it on my horn. Got transparent, fluorescent paint — you didn’t even know it was there until the black light came on.”