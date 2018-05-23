Buddy Guy to receive Americana Assn. Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran blues man Buddy Guy will add a lifetime achievement award from the Americana Music Assn. in September to his long list of awards and honors.
The association will present the award singling out the 81-year-old blues master's prowess as an instrumentalist on Sept. 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at the group's annual award ceremony.
"Buddy Guy's incomparable musical craftsmanship has been lovingly shared with us over the years," AMA executive director Jed Hilly said in a statement. "As a community [that] reveres and honors groundbreaking artists and their work, we are humbled to present Buddy with this Lifetime Achievement honor in recognition and thanks for his musical and artistic contribution."
The award will follow next month's scheduled release of Guy's latest album, "The Blues Is Alive and Well," which will feature collaborations with Mick Jagger, James Bay and others and shows that even as he heads into his ninth decade, Guy shows no signs of slowing down.
"I'm like a baseball player," the seven-time Grammy Award winner told The Times in 2008. "I like to get out there and play for as long as it takes."
