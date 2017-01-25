Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band co-founder, dies at 69

Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band, has died. He was 69.

Trucks died Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, Fla., a representative of the drummer and studio engineer said. The cause of death was not provided.

“The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss,” his rep said in a statement. “Butch will play on in our hearts forever.”

Last year, Rolling Stone magazine named Trucks one of the 100 greatest drummers of all time, along with fellow Allman Brothers Band founder Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson. The two played drums side by side throughout the band’s nearly 50-year history.

Formed in 1969 and streered by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that fused blues, rock, country and jazz.

The Allman Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Since the band’s retirement in 2014, Trucks played with his band Butch Trucks and the Freight Train, which included his son, Vaylor, on lead guitar.

Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band toured throughout 2016 — including a slot at Sunfest alongside Duran Duran and Alabama Shakes — and in an interview the musician said he felt like “Superman” while performing, even if his age reminded him otherwise.

“I’m in the upper 60s now and after six or seven days, I was tired,” Trucks told the Daytona Beach News-Journal in 2015 about continuing to perform. “I’d walk to the theater and there’s three steps up to the drum riser. Well, I’d look at those steps and they’d look like Mount Everest. But I’d crawl up there, get all hooked up and half way through the first song I’m an 18-year-old Superman. Something happens when the music starts and all that tiredness just goes away. When it’s going like that, I’ll take on any 20-year-old hot-shot drummer who wants to try me. In those hours, I’m just soaring.”

He is the third founding member to pass away. Duane Allman died following a motorcycle accident in 1971 at the age of 24 and bassist Berry Oakley, said to have never recovered from Allman’s death, was killed in a similar accident a little more than a year later at the same age. The two members are buried next to each other.

Trucks is survived by his wife, four children and, four grandchildren. His family asks that donations and remembrances be made in his name to the Big House Museum in Macon, Ga.

