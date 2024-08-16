BeatKing, the Houston rapper also known as Club Godzilla, dies at 39

BeatKing, the Houston rapper also known as Club Godzilla, has died. He was 39.



The recording artist died Thursday in a Houston hospital, his manager Tasha Felder confirmed to The Times on Friday.

Felder initially announced BeatKing’s death Thursday in an Instagram post, writing, “Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

The musician, whose real name was Justin Seth Riley, died from pulmonary embolism, a condition that occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs, preventing blood from flowing. Felder told The Times that the rapper was taken to a nearby hospital after fainting during an appearance on Urban One (Radio One) and later died.

“His daughters were with him the entire time. It is truly sad, we loved him so much,” Felder said.

After word of his death, artists paid tribute to BeatKing on social media.

“It’s always the good ones… Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla,” rapper Bun B said in a Thursday Instagram post.

Lil Scrappy, a fellow Houston rapper, posted a screenshot on his Instagram story of their 2022 single “Thangin” writing, “Rip to my Brudda that did work fr @clubgodzilla I’m lost on this one.”

Memphis rap duo Three 6 Mafia commented under Felder’s Instagram post Thursday, writing, “RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!!”

BeatKing was born Nov. 24, 1984, in Houston. His music was popular among clubgoers for its unique sound, southern rap influence and explicit lyrics.

He rose to prominence in 2010 with the release of “Crush,” which was featured on his 2011 album “Kings of the Club 2.”

In 2020, he released the viral hit, “Then Leave,” featuring another Houston rapper, Queendome Come. The single is his most streamed song on Spotify, with more than 60 million streams. In 2022, he was featured on “THICK” by DJ Chose, which became a viral hit that inspired a popular TikTok dance and a remix with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is also from Houston.

In July, the musician released his final album, “Never Leave Houston on a Sunday.”

Riley is survived by his daughters Jayla and Kayla and his girlfriend, singer Talameshia.