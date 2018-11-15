The CMA Awards offered a vivid demonstration of Nashville’s gender problem

So instead of those we got Thomas Rhett smarming his way through the dumb “Life Changes.” We got Dan & Shay doing “Tequila” as though they’d never had to reach for a drink. And we got Urban singing “Never Comin’ Down” from atop a giant video screen that hid his hard-working band from view — some kind of metaphor for how high-on-his-own-supply Urban’s music has gotten lately.