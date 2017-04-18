The 10 best performances we caught at Coachella

With more than 100 performances — plus outlandish visual experiences and even a tiki bar — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival can overwhelm even the most die-hard of music fans.

But now that all the desert dust has settled and the crowds have departed, at least for the first weekend, here are the performances that made the most lasting impressions.

The Avalanches

Not many acts can use Coachella’s gigantic platform to make its debut in the U.S. But that’s just what the Avalanches did when the reclusive Australian outfit — which reunited last year to release “Wildflower,” its first album in more than 15 years — brought its jubilant disco-pop to a tightly packed Mojave tent.

“First U.S.A. show ever!” one of the band's vocalists crowed, and he may have been more pumped than the audience. On record, the Avalanches are known for stitching together hundreds of tiny samples to create lush new tracks — basically a shinier, happier version of what DJ Shadow (who also played Coachella) perfected on his landmark 1996 album, “Endtroducing.”

Here, though, the group bulked up its careful studio productions with two vocalists, two guitarists and a live drummer. They were beginners in a sense, but they didn't sound like it. — Mikael Wood

Belleville Three

The trio of Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson and Derrick May commanded something the likes of DJ Snake never aspired to -- the hearts and minds of techno purists on Sunday afternoon. Each is a formative figure in dance music in his own right. Together, they named their group after their Detroit childhood neighborhood that laid the groundwork for a culture to come.

Their Yuma Tent set wasn't quite a victory lap, as their sounds are too moody and mechanical to win over huge crowds here, even if their work laid the scaffolding for American EDM. But their peerless selections were even more compelling for the fact that it was all clearly done by human hands.

Going b2b2b on a thrice-synced Pioneer rig means that, sometimes, things are going to clash. But the few moments of discord only made the occasion seem more rare and interesting -- artists who invented a genre actively choosing not to avail themselves of glossy production or mixing tricks. Just true musicians turning tracks inside out to show the roots of a scene that came to dominate the world. — August Brown

Bon Iver

The night after Radiohead encountered a rare technical difficulty with the high-level sound system at Coachella, the festival’s other big art-rock act, Bon Iver, gave a knockout of a main-stage performance that showed how powerful that system can be when it’s working.

Frontman Justin Vernon’s processed vocals, thunderous bass tones, the massed textures of a five-person saxophone section — each hit your ears as though you were wearing headphones. But it wasn’t just Bon Iver’s good luck that made its performance more satisfying than Radiohead’s. Playing songs from last year’s “22, A Million” album, Vernon and his bandmates seemed engaged — stimulated is the word — in a way the British group didn’t. They earned their perfect sound. — MW

Future

Known as one of hip-hop’s most shadowy figures — a rapper capable of musicalizing any number of narcotic experiences — Atlanta’s Future was surprisingly charismatic in a main-stage performance that featured muscular renditions of some of his many hits, including “Mask Off,” “Karate Chop” and “Move That Dope.”

How sure was he of his charm? Sure enough to wear a denim jacket with the Misfits’ logo. Sure enough to show more images of naked women than any Coachella video screen has likely ever shown. And sure enough that he brought out perhaps the weekend’s biggest guest star in Drake, who joined Future for their duet “Jumpman,” then stuck around to do his own “Fake Love.” — MW

Kehlani

Few artists have had the intensity of ups and downs in a single year that Kehlani has been through. After a suicide attempt in 2016, fans feared the worst for the rising R&B singer’s mental and physical health. But then her album “SweetSexySavage” was an absolute scorcher, and she earned high-profile placements on the “Suicide Squad” and “Fate of the Furious” soundtracks.

Clearly, she’d come around the bend, and at Coachella on Sunday night her set was raucous, joyful and one of the weekend’s most sheerly pleasurable. She also made one of the few overtly political statements of the weekend - painting “Find Our Girls” on her white overalls, a reference to the disappearances of young girls of color in Washington D.C. in recent weeks. Kehlani, too, was once feared lost for good. But she is proudly, defiantly back. — AB

Kendrick Lamar

Much has already been written about Kendrick Lamar’s triumphant closing set, but the beloved Compton emcee deserves extra kudos for having the finest production of the weekend.

Lamar largely tore through his set in the middle of a bare stage, a massive video wall hung flatly above his frame, washing him in an array of colors before lowering at a sharp angle to become a traditional graphic display that worked in tandem with the towering screens comprising the main stage. At another point the screen lowered tightly above to box him in and that was after he performed inside a glowing cube.

If that wasn’t enough eye candy, the rapper also “levitated” in a sequence that gave him the appearance of floating freely above the crowd. — Gerrick D. Kennedy

Nao

Barefoot and ready to dance, Nao provided a splendid respite from the heat with a dance-centric set that was loose and wildly infectious. The bright and funky R&B that dominated her effervescent debut, "For All We Know," was the core of her set and she twisted and slithered across the stage, moving her body into a sweat that was matched by some serious dance moves from her audience.

Her shimmering, tender single "Girlfriend" was the day's most captivating sing-along but she was at her best when she took the crowd to dance ecstasy during jams like “Firefly” and “Happy.” — GK

Sampha

One of the highlights of the opening day was a ravishing showing from Sampha. His still-fresh debut album, “Process,” is a sweet, heartfelt listen that sees the British singer tenderly navigating love, loss, loneliness and even a battle with sleep paralysis.