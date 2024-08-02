Boundary-pushing K-pop superstar Taemin is ‘grateful but still hungry’ to take the genre to greater heights

In recent years, you can’t look at a Billboard chart, the Hot 100 or the 200 without seeing a K-pop artist .

It wasn’t always this way. The genre was still in its infancy when the young five-member group SHINee (pronounced shiny) danced and sang their way into countless hearts with the sweet R&B grooves of their debut smash, “ Replay .” SHINee, whose name refers to “one who has light shone upon them,” quickly became trendsetters, inspiring a whole generation of teenage boys to adopt tight pants and high-tops, while their baby faces belied their mature vocals and self-assured stage presence.

They became known as the “Princes of K-pop,” helping to usher in a paradigm shift and setting a path for other acts to follow.

Sixteen years after their debut, the group continues to work together — no small feat in an industry filled with peril and pressure. All five members embarked on successful solo careers and weathered personal tragedy, mandatory military service and the pandemic with no signs of slowing down.

So it makes sense that the Princes of K-pop would give rise to an “Idol of Idols,” as the youngest member Taemin has become known.

Taemin has been a star for most of his life. Born Lee Taemin, he debuted with SHINee at 14 years old. Although the youngest member of the group, he was the first to embark on a solo career, topping the Korean music charts with his 2014 album , “Ace.”

Now 31, with each successive solo endeavor he has built on a distinctive vision that includes gender-bending style, sultry and soaring vocals, metaphoric lyrics and themes of religion and sexuality, all without sacrificing a pop sensibility. With successive releases, he delved further into these themes, evident on the early track “Soldier, ” a gorgeous ballad off his first solo studio album, “Press It”:

“If I can wash away my sins / I will get on my knees right now / even if you choke me, even if you destroy my body / I swear to the sky / I raise my hand / I just wanna be a soldier.”

Later tracks like his 2020 pre-military enlistment “ Advice, ” from the EP of the same name, lean into a quirky yet catchy dark and addictive vibe. He is a talented piano player who acts as creative director of his own albums, collaborating with a mix of Korean and international talent on the production end.

Younger artists look to his superb skills as a dancer — think Bob Fosse meets Prince meets Martha Graham — for inspiration.

With American listeners in particular more receptive to non-English-language music, Taemin is poised to expand his audience. “I debuted before there was this much focus worldwide on K-pop,” he says. “So I’m actually very thankful that I’ve been able to stay active in the industry long enough to get to this point.”

With his recent move from entertainment titan SM to a smaller company, Big Planet Made , fans are anticipating the risks he might take.

Last week, he announced his first solo world tour, Ephemeral Gaze , and shortly after revealed his fifth mini-album, “ Eternal,” drops Aug. 19. A prerelease trailer portends a dark duality rife with symbolism as an all-white-clad bride-like version of Taemin is replaced by a black hooded figure in front of cemetery gates.

Before he hit the KCON stage in July, we sat down with the pop icon.

Editor’s notes: Interview was translated from Korean. Interpreter services courtesy of the Lippin Group, with additional translation by Oren Kozikaro, with fandom consultation by Christina Dirkes.

Taemin onstage at the KCON at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

How does it feel to finally start your first world tour as a solo artist?

To have a world tour as a solo artist is such a meaningful experience for me. Ever since I first debuted, I saw a lot of famous artists going on their own world tours; it was such an inspiration. I’m working very hard to have it received well by my fans. And with my new album — of course every time I release an album it feels new and exciting — but with the release of this album in particular, I’ve found that I’m especially looking for that acknowledgment and recognition.

The artwork for the tour announcement looks dark: a bit sci-fi, resembling an eye or iris. How does the artwork tie into the music on your upcoming album?

I was reflecting most about the notion of perspective. When different people look at the same thing, whether it’s the imagery in the tour artwork or at me, no matter the image, each person has their own unique perspective. Whether someone has seen me through my whole career or just at a glance, they can have certain images or preconceived notions about me, but at the end of the day, I am who I’ve always been. That’s the thought behind this tour and how the title “Ephemeral Gaze” came to be.

You’re often inspired by literature and art when creating a project. Is there anything you’ve been reading or listening to that inspired this album and tour?

I think that there are many places I’ve gotten inspiration from. But rather than saying I get inspiration from music, I can get inspiration from the movies I watch or through books and through day-to-day life. In the past I would get inspiration from creative outlets. But now on the other end I think I’ve been getting a lot of inspiration just from my own sense of self.

Like looking around when the weather is nice and seeing how pretty the scenery is can bring inspiration. I’ve also been interested in quantum physics lately, and I use the things I’ve learned through that to come up with fictional stories.

Are you reading textbooks?

[Laughs.] YouTube.

“I think that K-pop is already getting so much love and getting so much attention. I have a bit of greed when it comes to improving myself,” Taemin says. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

We are here at KCON 2024 today, and earlier some fans tried out to be on your Dream Stage for “Move.” What do you look for in a background dancer when putting together a performance?

If we’re talking about professional dancers, everyone who’s there already has mastered the skills and technique needed. So I think it boils down to teamwork among us. That’s what I would pay most attention to.

Last year, you came to KCON and performed on the main stage at the Crypto.com Arena. How did it feel returning this year? Do you remember your first KCON performance with SHINee in 2016?

When it comes to L.A., I remember a lot from when I was here with SuperM . But if I came here with SHINee in 2016 … honestly my memory’s a bit hazy. I have a memory of performing outdoors!

What are some of the ways you remain strong and protect your mental health under so much pressure?

I think that mental and physical health are connected, so I prioritize exercising and am consistent with it, which I think helps my mental health. Also for me, I really feel like my cats Kkoong and Daeng are my driving force. Since I’m their dad.

The K-pop industry has grown and changed a lot since you debuted. Is there anything about the industry you would like to change for the better?

I think that K-pop is already getting so much love and getting so much attention. I have a bit of greed when it comes to improving myself. I think that during this time when the spotlight is on K-pop in this way … I have gotten the opportunity to show more of myself to a wider audience.

You mentioned in an interview you can see growing the fan base and not just maintaining one?

Of course! I’m incredibly thankful for the huge amount of love I receive, and at the same time I definitely still have a desire to get even more. It’d be a lie if I said I didn’t. So I’m always working at improving and expanding myself so I can continue to grow my fan base and get even more love.

I’m really grateful, but I’m still hungry. (Laughs.)