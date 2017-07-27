L.A. punk band X to be feted Aug. 16 at Dodger Stadium

Long-running L.A. punk band X will be saluted by the Dodgers during an Aug. 16 game against the Chicago White Sox at which bassist and co-lead singer John Doe is slated to sing the National Anthem.
In addition, singer Exene Cervenka is in line to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.
The full band — also including guitarist Billy Zoom and drummer D.J. Bonebrake — is scheduled to be interviewed during the pre-game show.
The segment will be carried in the stadium on the Dodgervision video screen and “probably” will be streamed on the team’s Facebook Live channel, according to Dodger production team member Greg Taylor.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Additionally, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle has been working on a version of X’s song “Blue Spark,” from 1982’s “Under the Big Black Sun” album, in hopes of incorporating it into the evening.
Part of the reason for the salute during the White Sox game is that three-quarters of the members of the veteran L.A.-based band hail from Chicago.
Taylor said he didn’t need to be coached on who X is. “During my last semester in college in Missouri in 1985, I had a radio show once a week that I did with a friend, and we played ‘Blue Spark’ on the show.”
Three nights after the outing to Dodger Stadium, X is slated to play a homecoming concert on Aug. 19 at Pershing Square downtown, as part of the band’s current 40th anniversary North American tour.
Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com
For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook