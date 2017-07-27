L.A. punk band X to be feted Aug. 16 at Dodger Stadium

Long-running L.A. punk band X will be saluted by the Dodgers during an Aug. 16 game against the Chicago White Sox at which bassist and co-lead singer John Doe is slated to sing the National Anthem.

In addition, singer Exene Cervenka is in line to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The full band — also including guitarist Billy Zoom and drummer D.J. Bonebrake — is scheduled to be interviewed during the pre-game show.

The segment will be carried in the stadium on the Dodgervision video screen and “probably” will be streamed on the team’s Facebook Live channel, according to Dodger production team member Greg Taylor.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Additionally, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle has been working on a version of X’s song “Blue Spark,” from 1982’s “Under the Big Black Sun” album, in hopes of incorporating it into the evening.

Part of the reason for the salute during the White Sox game is that three-quarters of the members of the veteran L.A.-based band hail from Chicago.

Taylor said he didn’t need to be coached on who X is. “During my last semester in college in Missouri in 1985, I had a radio show once a week that I did with a friend, and we played ‘Blue Spark’ on the show.”

Three nights after the outing to Dodger Stadium, X is slated to play a homecoming concert on Aug. 19 at Pershing Square downtown, as part of the band’s current 40th anniversary North American tour.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on.

randy.lewis@latimes.com

Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com

For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook