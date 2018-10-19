Beyond 'Boo'd Up': Ella Mai on life after her smash debut single

In the space of one week this month, Ella Mai performed at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, flew to New York to appear on “The Tonight Show,” opened two concerts for Bruno Mars in Tulsa, Okla., returned to L.A. for an album-release party, went back to New York to do a pair of high-profile radio interviews, then jumped on a red-eye flight so she could be here to finish moving from her apartment into a new house.