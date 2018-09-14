Drake, Prince, Janelle Monae and more: This fall's must-hear albums and must-see concerts

Back in the ‘60s, Nuyorican keyboardist Eddie Palmieri did the unthinkable: during his nine-minute salsa epic “Azúcar,” he launched a piano solo performing a rhythmic pattern with one hand while playing a sinuous melody with the other. Replacing the tropical orchestra’s customary trumpet section with two roaring trombones, his band La Perfecta brought a touch of rock’n’roll madness to salsa. Later, he would merge Afro-Cuban frenzy with avant-garde dissonance and engage in abstract improvisations in front of puzzled audiences at the tropical ballroom. Now 81, Palmieri remains as edgy as ever, and his SoCal appearance, as part of the Baila Mi Gente festival, gives us the rare chance to witness classic salsa by one of its few remaining masters. Palmieri’s group usually includes one of the best singers in the business: the wonderful Hermán Olivera. A Mi Hacienda de Pico Rivera, 9613 Whittier Blvd. Pico Rivera. Price TBA. www.palmierimusic.com (EL)