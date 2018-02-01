Grammys 2018: The awards week in parties

After taking a moment to compose herself, Elliott emerged and delivered an impassioned sermon about survival and resilience in a male-dominated industry: "I wouldn't want to be any other color but black. I'm black and I'm proud. There's something about our DNA that can't be taught. It comes from a different place … I want all of you women in here to know that you're beautiful. You've gotta believe in yourself, because there are going to be times that people tell you [that] you can't do it or you don't look the part. But I'm a walking testimony that you can," Elliott said.