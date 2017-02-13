The memorable things they said: Adele, Beyoncé, Patton Oswalt and more at the Grammys

The album of the year Grammy was always a two-woman battle between Adele and Beyoncé. This year Adele earned the trophy — but almost didn't accept it.

During a tearful speech in which she thanked her friends and family, she turned to Beyoncé and told her it was hard to accept the trophy knowing how important Beyoncé's "Lemonade" had been to her.

"My artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said.

"I wish you were my mommy," Adele had said earlier to Beyoncé while accepting the record of the year award, to big laughter. But she seemed to mean it.

For her part, Beyoncé beamed at Adele during the speech, shaking her head humbly as Adele piled on compliments for the power and courage behind "Lemonade."

But by the end of the night Adele's victory for "25" seemed assured. She'd already earned song of the year and record of the year for "Hello," and bested Beyoncé in pop solo performance.

Acknowledging the time off she'd taken to have a baby and stressing how difficult being a mother is, Adele added, "It took an army to make me strong and willing to do it again."

— Randall Roberts

Comic looks “to move beyond the bitterness”

During the pre-show awards, Patton Oswalt had the tough job of accepting his Grammy win for comedy album and acknowledging what has been a devastating time for the comedian.

Last year, his wife, Michelle McNamara, the journalist and true crime writer, died from what Oswalt said was a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

"This has not been a fun year for me and a lot of people, but I'm going to try to be as goofy and obnoxious as I can be to try and help," he said. "I'm hoping to move beyond the bitterness."

The sentiment also alluded to Oswalt's political beliefs — he's long been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

However, his Grammy night was brighter. Oswalt's album and stand-up special, "Talking for Clapping," won top comedy honors.

— August Brown

More protests, please

Entering to the strain of her father's "The Girl Is Mine" (though, curiously, during Paul McCartney's vocal) Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, referenced the controversy surrounding the Dakota Access oil pipeline in introducing a performance by the Weeknd.

"We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest," she said.

— Chris Barton

Grateful to make “the playoffs”

Multi-instrumentalist, rapper and producer Terrace Martin, a driving force behind Kendrick Lamar's 2015 multi-Grammy-winning album "To Pimp a Butterfly," was enjoying his own day in the sun. His album "Velvet Portraits" was nominated for R&B album of the year.

Lalah Hathaway ultimately won the honor, but on the carpet, in a bright woven jacket, Martin called the nomination a blessing.

"I'm grateful that a project based on love and passion made it this far," he said, adding that he tells people in his family that the Grammy Awards are like the playoffs or the Super Bowl of music. "I'm not into a lot of sports, so I'm glad I made it into the playoffs."

— Jessica Gelt

Feeling Kool before the after-party

Kool & the Gang strutted happily down the red carpet, even though they weren't nominated. But the funk legends would perform at the official Grammys after-party produced by the Recording Academy.

The group, known for such songs as "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie" and "Ladies’ Night," said they're content to know that pop music is enjoying a moment where their influence can very much be heard.

That's not to say they aren't recording. Six months ago, the band cut a track called "Sexy."

They laughed as they announced this, fist-bumping reporters and telling them to "Keep it funky, man!"

— Jessica Gelt

“Classic Man” stands up for women

Rapper Jidenna, whose song "Classic Man" went viral in listeners' heads in 2015 and who works closely with singer Janelle Monáe, appeared on the red carpet in debonair bright blue.

He was not among the Grammy nominees, but Jidenna had other things to talk about.

He has emerged as a political force in the wake of President Trump's election, even speaking at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., in January.

"The Women's March was a day when women could say, 'Hey we've been deprioritized for so long, today we are the priority,' " he said.

— Jessica Gelt

A purple tribute

Grammy nominee Chris James arrived to the 59th Grammy Awards wearing a tribute to the late, great rocker Prince in the form of a slender, purple silk armband.

James was nominated for engineered album non-classical for Prince's final album, "HITNRUN: Phase 2." He lost the award, which was announced before the telecast, to the late, great rocker David Bowie.

With that out of the way, James was just relaxing and feeling good about being at the Grammys. "Now that we're here it's just a party and celebration," he said.

— Jessica Gelt

Shout-out to a music service

Chance the Rapper had a special shout-out after accepting the Grammy award for rap album.

"This is for every indie artist," Chance began. "Shouts out to SoundCloud for holding me down. It’s another one, baby!"

SoundCloud, a music-sharing platform, is popular among new and independent artists. Chance has over 1 million SoundCloud followers and has uploaded more than 70 tracks on the service.

— August Brown

