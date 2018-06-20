Joe Cardamone of the Icarus Line finds faith in music after a string of tragedies

Cardamone was deep into one of the most emotionally trying times in his life. He’d been working with his dear friend Annie Hardy on her new album, made in the wake of the deaths of both her young child and partner just months apart. Around the same time, his longtime band mate in the scabrous L.A. rock group the Icarus Line, Alvin DeGuzman, was quietly dying of cancer and would succumb just days after this show.