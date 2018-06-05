Inside Ice Cube's return to 'Friday'

In the 16 years since the last installment in the series, 2002’s “Friday After Next,” the question Cube has been asked most often by fans is when another “Friday” would ever happen, especially as he’s produced multiple other hit franchises over the years, such as “Barbershop,” the family-friendly “Are We There Yet?” and “Ride Along” — films that have contributed to Cube’s nearly $2-billion box office tally (last year he became only the sixth rapper to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame).