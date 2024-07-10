Keke Palmer defends Angela Simmons over controversial post with Oreo-filled bathtub

Keke Palmer, right, defends Angela Simmons after online criticism for her post featuring a video of her lounging in an Oreo-filled bathtub.

Angela Simmons is at the center of controversy again after posting a video on Instagram in which she’s lounging in a bathtub filled with Oreos.

The post is a promotion for the TV personality’s vegan dessert brand, Angela’s Cakes, in collaboration with the Black-owned restaurant Slutty Vegan. The video was intended to drum up excitement for the eatery’s new vegan fried Oreos. Instead, it drew sharp criticism from social media users.

“Why in the tub tho fr... ” one user commented on the video.

“Her marketing team should be fired,” another wrote.

“girl u waisted all them dame oreos, they better not be double stuffed?!?!?!?” said another.

Amid all the backlash, Simmons got support from Keke Palmer, known for her roles in “Nope” and “Akeelah and the Bee.” Palmer commented, “The way these people are hating in your comments is something VICIOUS! I’m so blown back. Just know you doing EVERYTHING RIGHT. I have never seen people so pressed. Whew.”

Fellow actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks, popularly known as KevOnStage, joined in with a parody of Simmons’ original video. Fredericks, who was also in a bathtub but only lightly covered by Oreos, humorously captioned his post, “Tried to market like Angela Simmons but I only had one pack of Oreos at home.”

Last month, the 36-year-old issued an apology following a backlash on social media sparked by her use of a bedazzled gun-shaped purse at the 2024 BET Awards. Simmons expressed her regret for the insensitivity of carrying an item that symbolizes a gun, particularly in light of her personal and community experiences with gun violence. Her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson, with whom she had a child in 2016, was killed in a shooting in 2018.

Simmons is known for starring alongside her family in the reality show “Run’s House.” The show, which ran from 2005-09, followed Run-DMC member-turned-minister Joseph Simmons, “Rev. Run,” and his wife as they raised their five kids, including Angela.

Despite the online uproar, Simmons remained unfazed this time. She doubled down on her promotional efforts by posting a still from the controversial video, where she posed gracefully in the Oreo-filled bathtub. Her caption hinted at an upcoming event in New York, stating: “I’ll be in here a while…only bathing in the finest @sluttyveganatl @eatangelascakes. Meet me in NYC this weekend … announcement coming soon.”

Slutty Vegan, the well-known plant-based burger chain from Atlanta, kicked off its first-ever restaurant residency in Los Angeles in June. The residency at Nomoo New American Burgers at 7507 Melrose Ave., will be open until July 24, according to the restaurant’s Instagram. The pop-up will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.