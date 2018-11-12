Review: Joan Baez masters the art of the farewell concert

Going into a farewell concert, it’s bittersweet to realize that it’s likely your last chance to hear an artist live one last time. Before a note is ever sung, we’re already under the spell of what their music has meant to us, the way it has soundtracked our lives. Some know when to hang it up while they’re ahead, while others — Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, even 92-year-old Tony Bennett (coming soon to a California casino near you) — are still making the touring life work for them.