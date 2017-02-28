Lady Gaga will reportedly replace Beyoncé at Coachella

After Beyoncé was forced to sit out Coachella per doctor’s orders, festival organizers have apparently found a replacement: Lady Gaga.

Gaga will headline both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival — slated for April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio — according to a Billboard report Tuesday afternoon.

Festival promoter Goldenvoice has yet to officially announce the booking, but the report said the organizers are working to bring Gaga’s large-scale production to the desert.

Representatives for Goldenvoice and Gaga did not return requests for comment.

Last week, Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, announced she had to pull out of the festival “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” She will instead headline Coachella next year.

Gaga recently appeared at Super Bowl LI in Houston, an event she followed with a performance at the Grammys alongside Metallica. The pop star will launch her Joanne World Tour in August and has booked a two-night run at the Forum as well as a December date.

The Coachella booking would make Gaga the first female artist to top the bill since Björk in 2007. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

Twitter: @GerrickKennedy

