Lady Gaga announces her new album, 'Joanne'

Lady Gaga has announced a new album, and her first under her birth name — well, almost.

The singer debuted the news of a new record on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Thursday. The LP, titled “Joanne,” will come out Oct. 21 on Streamline/Interscope.

The record is titled after Gaga’s middle name (she was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta), one she shares with her late aunt. Her family also owns the NYC Italian restaurant Joanne Trattoria.

News of the record comes out after the debut of “Perfect Illusion,” a new single that features contributions from Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and producers Mark Ronson and BloodPop.

“Let’s not bother with a poker face here. The new single by Lady Gaga? It. Totally. Rules,” said The Times’ Mikael Wood.

“‘Perfect Illusion’ is a stomping disco-rock jam with a killer robot-Motown groove, buckets of scuzz-punk guitar fuzz and a key change designed to trigger Pavlovian fist-pumps...[A]nd like all the best pop songs, it can’t decide if it’s sad or happy, paranoid or ecstatic; the tune lifts you up at the same time that it marches over you, a blast of serotonin under constant threat of reuptake,” Wood writes.

“Joanne” will reportedly also feature appearances from Josh Homme, Beck, Father John Misty, Florence Welch and Hillary Lindsey (the country music writer behind "Jesus Take the Wheel" and "Girl Crush.")

But the album isn’t Gaga’s biggest transformation of late. The singer has confirmed that she returned to the upcoming sixth season of “American Horror Story,” and although her role is still under wraps, the prospect that she might be portraying a blood-feasting settler witch should provide a fun counterpoint to the record.

