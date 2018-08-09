It was the last night at Low End Theory, and Tyler, the Creator, Tokimonsta and more made sure this wasn't a night of mourning

They’ll remember the profound familial feeling induced by the residents, which extended not just to the fans but to the staff too. To frequent Low End Theory was to become friendly with Frank, the hulking and generous Samoan doorman, who never failed to banter about the Dodgers during the summer months. Or Sharky, the handlebar-mustached upstairs bartender and part owner, who poured stronger drinks than anyone else in a 20-mile radius. It was the club for people who hated clubs — it was the club that could be your life.