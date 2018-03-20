Producer and DJ Matt Dike defined rap and underground in the 1980s. Then he walked away.

In his frustration, Dike developed a heroin addiction that would tether him for the rest of his life. Ross experienced Dike's gradual decline firsthand: "It was tough for me, because he was my best friend, he was my partner, we built this thing together. We achieved this thing that we wanted to do, and we were doing it. And then, all of the sudden, it was over, as far as having his energy and his partnership with me."