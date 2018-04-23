Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child on what it was like to be part of Beychella

Everybody was pushing each other to do and be their very, very best. When Beyoncé does something, it's because she knows that if she can do it, everybody else on the stage can do it. Somebody might have to rehearse a little longer than others or go over the music parts a little longer. But she shows that you put the work in, and I know that however many people were onstage — 150, 200 — I know they're all gonna go home and their lives are gonna be changed because they saw her work ethic. They saw that she's not some glamorous girl on private jets with assistants flocking her side, who just walks in and magically dances so great onstage. She is involved.