Music Tastes Good: Here's who to catch at this weekend's festival

If you missed Monáe’s concert in June at the Greek Theatre (where she drew an audience that included admirers such as Donald Glover and Laverne Cox), here’s another chance to see her play tracks off of her “Dirty Computer” album, which is sure to end up as one of this year’s best. And if you caught that earlier show? Well, then you know that Monáe — as stylish and empathetic a soul singer as we’ve got right now — is well worth encountering again.