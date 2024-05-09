Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby, baby, baby, ooh!
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber soon will welcome a new member to their family: their first child.
The “Baby” singer and the Rhode beauty line founder revealed that they are expecting their first baby in a pair of matching Instagram posts Thursday. Their collection of Instagram videos and photos show the “Peaches” and “Sorry” hitmaker taking photos of his model wife in a white lace gown as she cradles what appears to be a baby bump.
Justin, 30, and Hailey (née Baldwin), 27, married in 2018.
This story is developing.
Times audience engagement editor David Viramontes contributed to this report.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.