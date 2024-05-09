Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby, baby, baby, ooh!

Justin Bieber in a baggy black suit points at the camera while standing next to Hailey Bieber in a black strapless gown
Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber announced Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber soon will welcome a new member to their family: their first child.

The “Baby” singer and the Rhode beauty line founder revealed that they are expecting their first baby in a pair of matching Instagram posts Thursday. Their collection of Instagram videos and photos show the “Peaches” and “Sorry” hitmaker taking photos of his model wife in a white lace gown as she cradles what appears to be a baby bump.

Justin, 30, and Hailey (née Baldwin), 27, married in 2018.

This story is developing.

Times audience engagement editor David Viramontes contributed to this report.

