Prince's early backing band, the Revolution, reunited to celebrate their fallen leader

On Thursday, Prince’s most famous backing band, the Revolution, reunited in the late artist’s spiritual home, First Avenue in Minneapolis, to celebrate his art and legacy.

The band — Mark Brown, Lisa Coleman, Dez Dickerson, Dr. Fink, Wendy Melvoin and Bobby Z. — ascended from the little stage to the big while regularly gigging with Prince at the club, and fulfilled their promise to reunite in honor of the Purple One for the first of three shows at the club. The band plans on continuing to perform as part of a tour.

The First Avenue setting played a crucial role. Prince and the Revolution shot the concert footage used in the film “Purple Rain” at the club, and on Thursday, the band stood on that same stage and whipped through a set of classics including “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and, of course, “Purple Rain.”

Joining them over the course of the night were former Prince collaborator Appolonia, charismatic vocalist Bilal and guitarist, childhood friend and early bandmate Andre Cymone.

If the Instagram evidence is any indication, Prince’s devotees lapped up the performance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ267mMDB5

Cymone joined a confident Wendy Melvoin, who handled many of Prince’s vocals during the set, for a take on “Little Red Corvette.” She also delivered an essential tribute to the artist’s paisley period with “Raspberry Beret, below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ18-hSAdTw

For “Beautiful Ones,” Bilal replicated his breakout BET Awards performance with the Revolution backing him. Throughout the night, the band moved like the unit that Prince had handpicked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ267mMDB5l

Thursday was the first of three nights of Prince by the Revolution, and the performances are the most recent confirmation that the Purple One’s spirit will be with us for years to come.

This month, the artist’s estate announced it would be opening Prince’s longtime Minneapolis home and recording studio, Paisley Park, to visitors. It’s yet an another indication that, like Elvis Presley, Graceland and Memphis, an entire community is interested in making pilgrimages to be in the presence of greatness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ26pxsj83e

Below, the set list (via setlist.fm)

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Computer Blue”

“America”

“Mountains”

“Do It All Night”

“Let’s Work”

“Partyup”

“Uptown”

“Little Red Corvette”

“1999”

“Sometimes It Snows In April”

“Raspberry Beret”

“The Beautiful Ones”

“Private Joy”

“When Doves Cry”

“Controversy”

Encore:

“Kiss”

“Baby I’m a Star”

“Purple Rain”

