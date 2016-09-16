Stevie Wonder and Christina Aguilera top lineup for Oct. 13 'Official Prince Tribute'

Stevie Wonder, Chiristina Aguilera, Chaka Khan and John Mayer will headline a concert dubbed “The Official Prince Tribute” on Oct. 13 in the late musician’s home state of Minnesota.

The bill at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul will also include Tori Kelly, Morris Day and the Time, Anita Baker, Doug E. Fresh and others performing with Prince’s New Power Generation Band and members of his other latter-day group 3RDEYEGIRL.

“The family is extremely excited to provide an opportunity for the world to participate in the tribute for our brother Prince,” his sister Sharon Nelson said in a statement. “This concert will be an event not to be missed.”

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Updates and other details about the show will be disseminated via the @PRNTRIBUTEOCT13 Twitter stream.

Prince died April 21 at 57 at his Paisley Park residence and recording studio outside Minneapolis of what was ruled by tto be an overdose of the opioid fentanyl.

