Shaun White's Air + Style merges sports and music in the midst of #MeToo

Saturday's headliner Zedd, on the other hand, basically turned into a Top 40 jukebox, playing radio staples like Black Eyed Peas' "Time of My Life" and Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" between a heavy rotation of his own hook-heavy EDM hits. Near the end of his set, a white curtain dropped in front of the stage with a projection of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" video set to Zedd's remix of the song. By that point, it had become impossible to keep track of how many fireballs the stage had discharged.