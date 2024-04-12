What does rebellious style look like? Enter artist Saturn Risin9

A bag becomes a different thing entirely when worn by different personalities — similar to how no one perfume smells the same on two different people. To test out this idea, we invited four different artists to style the same bag into their personal look and lifestyle for one day, dreaming up places across L.A. where they would wear it. The bag? The Acne Studios rivet wine box bag from the brand’s spring/summer ’24 collection. It felt like a bag tough enough to withstand a long day in L.A. and lightweight enough to not drag you down.

In the second installment of the series, Saturn Risin9, a singer, performer and DJ, takes the bag to Pirate Studios, where she practices DJ sets ahead of the weekend. With the Acne bag in tow, the multi-hyphenate shows us how their personal style is a reflection of “ambition, being daring, being exciting, and how to bring those things together.”

Who are you and what do you do?

I’m a multihyphenate. I’m a performer, a singer, a DJ, I throw events. I have a charity, Rings Alliance, for trans and queer artists. We’re still getting our footing but you’ll be hearing more about that soon.

Describe your personal style.

I’ve always been really rebellious. And my mom says she knew the moment that she was pregnant with me that I was going to only do what I wanted. I think my style reflects that. Even the things that you would think I would care about — like what’s trending, what the standard of fashion or music is — I never really care. If it hits me, I wear it. And if it sounds good to me, I do it, because I can make anything work. I mean that in life as well as in my music and also in my style. I think my self, my work and personal style all reflect someone that works really hard for themselves and by themselves. It’s a reflection of ambition, being daring, being exciting, and how to bring those things together because it is really remarkable to do that in a world that does not champion and welcome that. (I’m blessed to have found a community and a personal world that does.) My style reflects that person, and my effort toward being great and having fun.

Saturn Risin9 wearing the Acne Studios rivet wine box bag at Pirate Studios.

Talk to me about dreaming up an outfit around this Acne Studios bag.

For the last few years I’ve really been into these really small bags that don’t have a lot of space — I love a clutch size. So when I saw the bag I was excited because it was more spacious and had this rectangular shape so I knew that I could fit a lot of things in it, which meant that I had more options to wear things that allowed for a sleek [look]. I don’t have to wear pockets because my purse can hold it all, so I have these thigh-high boots on. I definitely thought about how flexible [the bag] would be for going out or even traveling because I don’t like to travel with a lot. I like to have as much as I can fit in my purse and still be sexy, cute and ready to go.

How does sense of place inform sense of style? How do you travel through L.A. with style in mind?

I’m usually in what I like to call butch-wares. I definitely like to be comfy when I travel through L.A., especially in the daytime — I’m not trying to put on a look. I also don’t want to be bogged down by the idea that dolls [trans women] need to present super feminine or hyper-femme to be able to pass through life. Passability is not even a concern for me. I just try to be as comfortable as possible because I’m doing so much at all times — why would I want to be uncomfortable on top of working as hard as I work? But, there’s nothing more c— than having a fab bag on you. Sweats or not, a fab bag is a fab bag. Like, actually, let me dress more bummy and pull out the Acne bag.

Producer: Mere Studios

Makeup: Saturn Risin9

Hair: Malcom Marquez