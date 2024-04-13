Coachella 2024: Photos of festival fashion

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway and for some music fans, it’s a way to express their style with the Empire Polo Club in Indio acting as one big grass-covered runway.

In 2023, we saw lots of metallics, fringe and bright colors pop on the polo field.

Even the musicians are into the fashion for 2024. Tyler, the Creator, Saturday night’s headliner, has multiple fashion brands to his name in addition to his musical credits.

Take a look through the photos to see some of the stylish festivalgoers at Coachella and some of the best festival fashion we’ve seen this year.

Advertisement

Zurie Joseph, of Riverside, wears an aqua ensemble at Coachella. “The skirt is my favorite part, I love the flowiness.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kiarybel Lara, of Indio, wears light purple cargo jeans with a matching bikini at Coachella . “It’s simple, comfortable and cute.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Bobby Nguyen, of St. Louis, Missouri, says his fringe bandana is his favorite part of his outfit. “It’s classy old school Coachella-meets-Western vibes.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Jake Gonzales, of Los Angeles, wears a Southern-inspired zebra print ensemble. “My favorite thing is the chaps.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Brenda Ramirez, of Chula Vista, glistens in the desert sun wearing a cow print ensemble. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)