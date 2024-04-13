Coachella 2024: Photos of festival fashion

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway and for some music fans, it’s a way to express their style with the Empire Polo Club in Indio acting as one big grass-covered runway.
In 2023, we saw lots of metallics, fringe and bright colors pop on the polo field.
Catch up on Coachella performances, interviews, fashion, news, and more.
Even the musicians are into the fashion for 2024. Tyler, the Creator, Saturday night’s headliner, has multiple fashion brands to his name in addition to his musical credits.
Take a look through the photos to see some of the stylish festivalgoers at Coachella and some of the best festival fashion we’ve seen this year.
Bobby Nguyen, of St. Louis, Missouri, says his fringe bandana is his favorite part of his outfit. “It’s classy old school Coachella-meets-Western vibes.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Jake Gonzales, of Los Angeles, wears a Southern-inspired zebra print ensemble. “My favorite thing is the chaps.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Aquaria poses for a portrait wearing fashion inspired by a desire to wear oversized items and a revival of some older pieces at Coachella. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Deb Akin poses for a portrait wearing an outfit inspired by her desire to feel free in her queer identity, be out and do what she wants at Coachella. The skirt and hat are pieces by clothing designer Eda Birthing. Akin has a clown outfit planned for the following day. “I like dressing up,” Akin said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.