Coachella 2024: Photos of festival fashion
By Vanessa FrankoAudience Engagement Assistant Editor 
Photography by 
Christina House
 and Dania Maxwell
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway and for some music fans, it’s a way to express their style with the Empire Polo Club in Indio acting as one big grass-covered runway.

In 2023, we saw lots of metallics, fringe and bright colors pop on the polo field.

Coachella Valley, CA - April 15: Ateneia Paludo, left, and Fernanda Zorzo, right, pose for a picture at Coachella on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Coachella Valley, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Live coverage from Coachella 2024

Catch up on Coachella performances, interviews, fashion, news, and more.

May 3, 2019

Even the musicians are into the fashion for 2024. Tyler, the Creator, Saturday night’s headliner, has multiple fashion brands to his name in addition to his musical credits.

Take a look through the photos to see some of the stylish festivalgoers at Coachella and some of the best festival fashion we’ve seen this year.

Zurie Joseph wears an aqua ensemble at Coachella on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Zurie Joseph, of Riverside, wears an aqua ensemble at Coachella. “The skirt is my favorite part, I love the flowiness.”
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Kiarybel Lara, 25, of Indio wears light purple cargo jeans with a matching bikini at Coachella.
Kiarybel Lara, of Indio, wears light purple cargo jeans with a matching bikini at Coachella . “It’s simple, comfortable and cute.”
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Bobby Nguyen says his fringe bandana is his favorite part of his outfit at Coachella.

Bobby Nguyen, of St. Louis, Missouri, says his fringe bandana is his favorite part of his outfit. “It’s classy old school Coachella-meets-Western vibes.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Jake Gonzales, wears a Southern-inspired zebra print ensemble at Coachella.

Jake Gonzales, of Los Angeles, wears a Southern-inspired zebra print ensemble. “My favorite thing is the chaps.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Brenda Ramirez, 33, of Chula Vista, glistens in the desert sun wearing a cow print ensemble at Coachella.
Brenda Ramirez, of Chula Vista, glistens in the desert sun wearing a cow print ensemble.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Aquaria, wearing fashion inspired by a desire to wear oversized items and a revival of some older pieces at the Coachella.

Aquaria poses for a portrait wearing fashion inspired by a desire to wear oversized items and a revival of some older pieces at Coachella. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Deb Akin wearing an outfit inspired by her desire to feel free in her queer identity.

Deb Akin poses for a portrait wearing an outfit inspired by her desire to feel free in her queer identity, be out and do what she wants at Coachella. The skirt and hat are pieces by clothing designer Eda Birthing. Akin has a clown outfit planned for the following day. “I like dressing up,” Akin said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

