Tropicália Fest: Five acts everyone should listen to (beyond Morrissey and Cardi B, of course)

Remember freak folk? That neo-hippie movement from the early 2000s — with players including Animal Collective and Joanna Newsom — now seems like it happened a lot longer ago than it did, which probably suits Banhart just fine. On his latest album, 2016’s gentle “Ape in Pink Marble,” the singer and strummer sounds happily liberated from the pressure to serve as a mascot for some idea of modern psychedelia. He’s also thinking more concretely than he used to, as in a recent single about the 25th Amendment to the Constitution — you know, the one that details how to remove an unfit president from office.