BREAKING NEWS
MUSIC
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer and New Orleans hero, is dead at 89
ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC

Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer and New Orleans hero, is dead at 89

James Reed
Contact Reporter

Fats Domino, one of the architects of rock ’n’ roll — and one of its last surviving members — died Tuesday. He was 89.

According to the Associated Press, Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, La., coroner's office, confirmed the death.

Fueled by indelible 1950s hits such as “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’,” Domino’s music gave the nascent genre a shot of rhythm from his native New Orleans. And he was often credited as proving that the piano was indeed a rock ‘n’ roll instrument.

This obituary will be updated shortly.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°