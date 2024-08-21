Richard Simmons’ cause of death disclosed by fitness guru’s brother: ‘Accidental’

The death of Richard Simmons, the fitness guru who was a pop culture fixture in the ‘70s and ‘80s, has been ruled an accident, his brother Lenny confirmed through a family spokesperson.

Officially, Richard Simmons’ cause of death remains deferred, but his brother Lenny is speaking out about how the fitness guru died.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” family spokesperson Tom Estey told People in a statement published Wednesday. Estey added that Simmons’ toxicology report came back negative for drugs other “than the medication Richard had been prescribed.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles medical examiner did not confirm the details of Simmons’ death, but told The Times Wednesday that his cause of death and autopsy report “are not yet finalized.”

Lenny disclosed information about his brother’s death after the self-proclaimed Weight Saint, who built an exercise-video empire and was known for his energy and bright and bedazzled outfits, died July 13. He died a day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

Simmons’ brother also seemingly confirmed reports that the pop culture icon died after falling at his home in Los Angeles, which TMZ reported in July. The TV personality’s housekeeper tried to get him to seek medical attention, but he brushed it off, law enforcement told the outlet at the time.

Simmons’ body was found at his home. At the time of his death, sources told The Times there was no evidence of foul play at his residence. The L.A. County coroner‘s database continues to list Simmons’ cause of death as “deferred.” His body was released July 17.

Simmons was laid to rest at the Pierce Bros. Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary a week after his death, TMZ reported, citing the fitness personality’s death certificate.

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” added Estey, who represented Simmons for more than 30 years.