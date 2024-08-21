Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Richard Simmons’ cause of death disclosed by fitness guru’s brother: ‘Accidental’

Richard Simmons waving to a large crowd of people from a metal platform in West Hollywood
The death of Richard Simmons, the fitness guru who was a pop culture fixture in the ‘70s and ‘80s, has been ruled an accident, his brother Lenny confirmed through a family spokesperson.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Officially, Richard Simmons’ cause of death remains deferred, but his brother Lenny is speaking out about how the fitness guru died.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” family spokesperson Tom Estey told People in a statement published Wednesday. Estey added that Simmons’ toxicology report came back negative for drugs other “than the medication Richard had been prescribed.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles medical examiner did not confirm the details of Simmons’ death, but told The Times Wednesday that his cause of death and autopsy report “are not yet finalized.”

Advertisement

Lenny disclosed information about his brother’s death after the self-proclaimed Weight Saint, who built an exercise-video empire and was known for his energy and bright and bedazzled outfits, died July 13. He died a day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA-OCT. 13, 2013: Fitness personality and actor Richard Simmons, who warmed up the crowd with an exercise routine, cheers on the 25,000 people participating in the 29th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles to benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles and other local AIDS service organizations Sunday, Oct, 13, in West Hollywood. (Photo By Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Obituaries

Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Richard Simmons, the colorful fitness guru who turned aerobic dancing and positive energy into decades of fame, died Saturday, law enforcement sources told The Times.

July 13, 2024

Simmons’ brother also seemingly confirmed reports that the pop culture icon died after falling at his home in Los Angeles, which TMZ reported in July. The TV personality’s housekeeper tried to get him to seek medical attention, but he brushed it off, law enforcement told the outlet at the time.

Simmons’ body was found at his home. At the time of his death, sources told The Times there was no evidence of foul play at his residence. The L.A. County coroner‘s database continues to list Simmons’ cause of death as “deferred.” His body was released July 17.

Advertisement

Simmons was laid to rest at the Pierce Bros. Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary a week after his death, TMZ reported, citing the fitness personality’s death certificate.

Richard Simmons in a bright orange tank top and neon green leggings holding onto a lamp post

Entertainment & Arts

Richard Simmons’ cause of death ‘deferred’ by L.A. coroner amid pending investigation

The L.A. County medical examiner deferred the cause of death of fitness guru Richard Simmons pending more investigation. The exercise icon died Saturday at 76.

July 16, 2024

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” added Estey, who represented Simmons for more than 30 years.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement