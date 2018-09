This week, The Times is recapping everything that happened at the Emmys. Reporter Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) and TV critics Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) and Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) join host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) to break down the surprises and disappointments, the performances of this year's hosts, and the unexpected visit from Teddy Perkins.