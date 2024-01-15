Emmy Awards live updates: The delayed show is finally here

The 75th Emmy Awards are here — four months after the ceremony had been set to air, thanks to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. But, hey, absence makes the heart grow fonder. And some of the shows expected to clean up tonight — “Succession,” “Beef,” the first season of “The Bear” (which aired in 2022!) — have been absent from our hearts for a very long time.

The Times will have you covered throughout TV’s biggest night with our Emmys live blog. Join awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writers Meredith Blake and Tracy Brown, who is in the press room at the show doing on-the-ground reporting, as they break down the highlights and lowlights of Monday’s telecast on Fox, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.

The complete winners list | How to watch the Emmys | Emmys red carpet

