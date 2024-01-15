Advertisement
Television

Emmy Awards live updates: The delayed show is finally here

A golden Emmys statuette outside of a building
The 75th Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Glenn Whipp
Meredith BlakeTracy Brown
1

The 75th Emmy Awards are here — four months after the ceremony had been set to air, thanks to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. But, hey, absence makes the heart grow fonder. And some of the shows expected to clean up tonight — “Succession,” “Beef,” the first season of “The Bear” (which aired in 2022!) — have been absent from our hearts for a very long time.

The Times will have you covered throughout TV’s biggest night with our Emmys live blog. Join awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writers Meredith Blake and Tracy Brown, who is in the press room at the show doing on-the-ground reporting, as they break down the highlights and lowlights of Monday’s telecast on Fox, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.

Glenn Whipp

Glenn Whipp covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times and serves as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.

Meredith Blake

Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

