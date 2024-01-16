Our favorite moments from this year’s Emmy Awards

As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards hit screens across the U.S., Times photographers looked for moments unfolding amid the flashy festivities, both on and off the big stage.
Scroll to see a gallery of humorous, graceful and jubilant photography from before, during and after the show, including imagery from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben’s special access while roaming the red carpet as guests arrived.
Sam Claflin spotted Times photographer Allen J. Schaben. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Travis Barker was recognizable even from the back. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Joel Kim Booster grinned while wearing a thrifted brooch. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Ted Lasso” producer and writer Jamie Lee brought a glimmering LarAllan bag. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Quinta Brunson exited the stage with a hand on her heart, after accepting the award for lead actress in a comedy series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared a kiss after their show, “The Bear,” won the award for comedy series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
