Calendar Letters: Remembering the Queen of Soul

Regarding “A Cuban Great Comes to L.A. Phil’s Aid” [Aug. 16]: To call Omara Portuondo “great” is your prerogative, but she was never great. She was a run-of-the-mill singer who very astutely decided to support the tyrannical regime of Fidel Castro. Had she criticized the communist government, as Celia Cruz and Olga Guillot did, she would have been banned by the government and probably would have never been allowed to sing in Cuba again. I am old enough to remember everything. Of the four singers who formed the Cuarteto d’Aida, the real big star was Elena Burke, a terrific singer, who went solo and really became great. Moraima Secada, aunt of singer-songwriter Jon Secada, went to sing with Meme Solis and his combo, but when he left the country in 1969, his music was banned and Moraima Secada’s career ended. Omara’s Portuondo’s sister, Haydee, never made it big. But Omara Portuondo knew what to do every time. If it had not been for the Buena Vista Social Club, Portuondo would have been relegated to oblivion.