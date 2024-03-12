Advertisement
Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ cover may be on the way, Dolly Parton shares: ‘I’m very excited’

Dolly Parton, left, in red and Beyoncé, in gold, speaking into microphone
In a recent interview, country music icon Dolly Parton, left, praised Beyoncé: “A beautiful girl and a great singer.”
(Andres Kudacki / Associated Press; Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
It seems that “Jolene,” Dolly Parton’s country music classic, might get new life with Beyoncé. Why? Just because it can.

Parton, who recently sang Beyoncés’ praises amid her country chart wins, revealed in a recent interview that she thinks Bey has recorded a cover of “Jolene” and that “it’s probably gonna be on her country music album.”

“I’m very excited about that,” she told the Knox News Sentinel in an interview published Monday.

Parton, 78, added: “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Beyoncé acepta el premio por álbum de música dance/electrónica en la 65ª entrega de los premios Grammy.

Music

Beyoncé announces her new album is on the way: Hear two songs now

Beyoncé revealed Sunday night during the Super Bowl that the second act of her promised “Renaissance” trilogy is on the way.

Feb. 11, 2024

A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday.

While it’s unclear whether a “Jolene” cover will make it to Beyoncé’s final product, the pop diva’s take on the beloved song wouldn’t be too surprising as she dives deep into her country music side.

Last month during Super Bowl LVIII, the 32-time Grammy winner revealed the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2022 dance album “Renaissance.”

The new album, the second act of her “Renaissance” trilogy, appears to be a country music immersion, The Times’ music critic Mikael Wood observed. Her singles “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages” have proved just that.

Leaning further into the country aesthetic, Beyoncé revealed Tuesday that the album will be titled “Cowboy Carter.” On her Instagram story, Queen Bey shared a photo of a leather horse saddle with a red-white-and-blue sash that reads, “Cowboy Carter.” She also included a link to preorder the upcoming release.

In late February, Yoncé — a Houston native who has previously channeled country music and the cowboy aesthetic— ascended Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. With the upbeat “Texas Hold’Em,” the singer, 42, became the first Black woman to top that chart.

Parton swiftly gave the singer her kudos.

American singer Dolly Parton performs during her Tokyo concert on Monday, July 30, 1979. The popular vocalist, who won the Grammy award this year, sang 20 songs before a crowd of 1,600. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

Music

Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ is 50: Why her most covered song has enduring global appeal

Half a century after release, the country star’s song based loosely on a flirtation between her husband and a bank teller is Parton’s most covered creation.

Feb. 29, 2024

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Beyoncé’s “Act II” releases on March 29.

Elsewhere in her interview, the “I Will Always Love You” singer told Knox News about the bond she shares with the “Break My Soul” artist.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” she said. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

If Beyoncé’s “Jolene” cover is a reality, she will join the parade of artists across the globe who have put their spin on the famed cheating tale-turned-tune. Becky G and Chiquis, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Newton-John, Lil Nas X and Kelly Clarkson are among the artists who have covered the song in its 50-year history.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

