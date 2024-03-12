Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ cover may be on the way, Dolly Parton shares: ‘I’m very excited’

It seems that “Jolene,” Dolly Parton’s country music classic, might get new life with Beyoncé. Why? Just because it can.

Parton, who recently sang Beyoncés’ praises amid her country chart wins, revealed in a recent interview that she thinks Bey has recorded a cover of “Jolene” and that “it’s probably gonna be on her country music album.”

“I’m very excited about that,” she told the Knox News Sentinel in an interview published Monday.

Parton, 78, added: “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday.

While it’s unclear whether a “Jolene” cover will make it to Beyoncé’s final product, the pop diva’s take on the beloved song wouldn’t be too surprising as she dives deep into her country music side.

Last month during Super Bowl LVIII, the 32-time Grammy winner revealed the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2022 dance album “Renaissance.”

The new album, the second act of her “Renaissance” trilogy, appears to be a country music immersion, The Times’ music critic Mikael Wood observed. Her singles “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages” have proved just that.

Leaning further into the country aesthetic, Beyoncé revealed Tuesday that the album will be titled “Cowboy Carter.” On her Instagram story, Queen Bey shared a photo of a leather horse saddle with a red-white-and-blue sash that reads, “Cowboy Carter.” She also included a link to preorder the upcoming release.

In late February, Yoncé — a Houston native who has previously channeled country music and the cowboy aesthetic— ascended Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. With the upbeat “Texas Hold’Em,” the singer, 42, became the first Black woman to top that chart.

Parton swiftly gave the singer her kudos.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Beyoncé’s “Act II” releases on March 29.

Elsewhere in her interview, the “I Will Always Love You” singer told Knox News about the bond she shares with the “Break My Soul” artist.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” she said. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

If Beyoncé’s “Jolene” cover is a reality, she will join the parade of artists across the globe who have put their spin on the famed cheating tale-turned-tune. Becky G and Chiquis, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Newton-John, Lil Nas X and Kelly Clarkson are among the artists who have covered the song in its 50-year history.